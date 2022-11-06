Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Delcath Systems Price Performance

Shares of Delcath Systems stock opened at $2.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.12. Delcath Systems has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $11.95.

Institutional Trading of Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems ( NASDAQ:DCTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 million. Delcath Systems had a negative return on equity of 465.64% and a negative net margin of 797.19%. On average, research analysts expect that Delcath Systems will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the second quarter worth $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $75,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the first quarter worth $559,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Delcath Systems by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.18% of the company’s stock.

About Delcath Systems

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.