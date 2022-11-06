Dero (DERO) Price Up 16.3% This Week

Dero (DERO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Dero has a market capitalization of $65.98 million and $366,316.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be bought for about $5.07 or 0.00023802 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dero has traded up 16.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,319.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69.03 or 0.00323801 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00020424 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00123611 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.21 or 0.00737419 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $123.45 or 0.00579056 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000739 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.73 or 0.00228561 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

DERO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,002,885 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dero is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io.

Buying and Selling Dero

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.