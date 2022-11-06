Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Price Target to $33.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

EVTC has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet cut shares of EVERTEC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.50.

EVERTEC stock opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.99. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $30.72 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a return on equity of 33.61% and a net margin of 41.09%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVERTEC by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 52,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVERTEC in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,134,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 219.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,047 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 8.6% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 338,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in EVERTEC by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 122,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 30,105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

