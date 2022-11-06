Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Price Target to $76.00

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $77.00 to $76.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SEAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $49.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $92.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.67.

SeaWorld Entertainment Stock Up 2.0 %

SEAS stock opened at $57.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.38. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 2.05. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $76.57.

Insider Transactions at SeaWorld Entertainment

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 227.46% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $504.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,986.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel C. Mayer sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $109,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.12, for a total transaction of $216,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,207,381.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $737,960. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEAS. JAT Capital Mgmt LP increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 566.4% in the 2nd quarter. JAT Capital Mgmt LP now owns 1,127,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,802,000 after acquiring an additional 958,082 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 579.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,122,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,566,000 after purchasing an additional 957,438 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 3,606.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 807,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,142,000 after purchasing an additional 786,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 11,180.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,997,000 after buying an additional 666,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 19,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 603,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,643,000 after buying an additional 599,903 shares during the last quarter.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

