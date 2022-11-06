Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $60.00

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ZI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $68.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.71.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Down 6.3 %
ZI opened at $29.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $79.17. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.96.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZI. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 160.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 26,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
