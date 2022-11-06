dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $199.48 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Over the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 5% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $199.48 million and $2,751.00 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00004607 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00035064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.23 or 0.00325835 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00019589 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000742 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001282 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002569 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00018963 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000315 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official message board for dForce USD is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99570467 USD and is down -0.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

