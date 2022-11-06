DigiByte (DGB) Reaches Market Cap of $155.02 Million

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. In the last week, DigiByte has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. DigiByte has a market cap of $155.02 million and approximately $4.32 million worth of DigiByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigiByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,226.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00325876 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019638 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00123355 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.51 or 0.00746779 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.15 or 0.00575468 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000745 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004706 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00228985 BTC.
DigiByte Profile
DigiByte (CRYPTO:DGB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2014. DigiByte’s total supply is 15,777,610,612 coins. DigiByte’s official Twitter account is @digibytecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DigiByte is https://reddit.com/r/digibyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for DigiByte is dgbforum.com. The official website for DigiByte is digibyte.org.
DigiByte Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigiByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DigiByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DigiByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
