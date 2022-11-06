DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) PT Lowered to $60.00 at Bank of America

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Bank of America from $67.00 to $60.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DOCN has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their target price on DigitalOcean from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on DigitalOcean from $57.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $54.20.

DOCN stock opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.38, a current ratio of 16.59 and a quick ratio of 16.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.78 and a beta of 1.26. DigitalOcean has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $133.40.

DigitalOcean ( NASDAQ:DOCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. DigitalOcean had a negative return on equity of 7.59% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $133.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DigitalOcean will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Gabriel Monroy sold 3,495 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $140,149.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,119.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Carly D. Brantz sold 1,774 shares of DigitalOcean stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $81,550.78. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 100,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,638,235.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,269 shares of company stock valued at $471,700 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,113,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,960,000 after acquiring an additional 241,316 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 29.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,241,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,501,000 after acquiring an additional 735,924 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 40.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,227,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 352,508 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 67.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,018,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,104,000 after acquiring an additional 410,211 shares during the period. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier lifted its holdings in DigitalOcean by 15.0% in the first quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 977,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,549,000 after acquiring an additional 127,200 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

