Dogecoin Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 6th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $16.38 billion and $1.11 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.17 or 0.00325876 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00019638 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001293 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002608 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00019098 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

