Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) is Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Dollar General comprises approximately 2.3% of Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 240.6% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Dollar General by 68.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General by 119.3% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total value of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,715,158. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Garratt sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.90, for a total transaction of $1,177,234.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,420 shares in the company, valued at $6,715,158. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,422 shares of company stock valued at $68,676,137 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DG traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $248.10. 1,588,965 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,620,535. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $183.25 and a 12 month high of $262.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $243.21 and a 200-day moving average of $240.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 37.64%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $266.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

