Donoghue Forlines LLC Decreases Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 63.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 70.2% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at American Tower

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower Stock Performance

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on American Tower to $251.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.47.

AMT traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $203.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,788,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,528,188. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.95 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.53.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.43. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

