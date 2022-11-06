Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its holdings in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Crown Castle by 131.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 127,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,517,000 after buying an additional 72,280 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 148,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,432,000 after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Crown Castle by 210.5% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 7,315 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Crown Castle during the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on Crown Castle from $212.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Crown Castle from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.33.

Shares of Crown Castle stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $130.05. 2,136,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,121,812. The company has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.96 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.18. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 158.06%.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,096.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Crown Castle news, Director Matthew Thornton III bought 1,215 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,568,820.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

