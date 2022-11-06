Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Donoghue Forlines LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 63.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,513,000 after purchasing an additional 12,381 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 361.4% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 8,082 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 25,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ENPH shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.04.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at $31,390,371.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.81, for a total value of $4,014,530.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.96, for a total transaction of $494,223.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,390,371.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,428 shares of company stock worth $44,529,298. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock traded down $13.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $282.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,117,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,932,903. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $324.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.41.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

