Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $1.98 Million Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Donoghue Forlines LLC reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,509 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for 0.5% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth $31,000. 55.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of IBM traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $136.96. 4,177,972 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,488,191. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.01 and its 200 day moving average is $132.64. The stock has a market cap of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.73.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.