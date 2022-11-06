Donoghue Forlines LLC Has $16.49 Million Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,323 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 4.3% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Donoghue Forlines LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $16,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the second quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.68. 4,347,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,933,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.30. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.