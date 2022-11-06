Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,631 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

JKHY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock traded up $0.84 on Friday, hitting $180.46. 626,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 473,317. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.50 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $189.87 and its 200 day moving average is $190.20.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

