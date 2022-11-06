Donoghue Forlines LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lifted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,932 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Datadog by 122.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.25, for a total value of $35,381.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,810 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,602.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,158 shares in the company, valued at $5,864,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,489 shares of company stock valued at $4,134,184. 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Datadog Stock Performance

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DDOG. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Datadog from $137.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $188.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Datadog in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Datadog in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.23.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded down $4.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.38. The company had a trading volume of 8,624,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,925,798. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.70 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The firm has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,407.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.28 million. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. Datadog’s revenue was up 73.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

See Also

