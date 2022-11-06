Donoghue Forlines LLC Sells 2,862 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Donoghue Forlines LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 24.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,862 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 0.8% of Donoghue Forlines LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the second quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.8% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and

In other news, Director Jackson P. Tai bought 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,120,470.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,032 shares of company stock worth $170,502,407. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $341.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.94.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $4.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.41. 3,004,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,269. The company has a market capitalization of $339.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $365.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

