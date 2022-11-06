Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown

First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown decreased its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DUK. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Duke Energy during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Duke Energy by 331.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE DUK traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $93.61. 4,813,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,514,437. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.76 and a fifty-two week high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Featured Articles

