Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.20-5.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.45. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS.

Duke Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $93.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33. The company has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.04.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $94.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.09.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $844,253 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 2,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 24,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,745,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

