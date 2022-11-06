Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.55-$5.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Duke Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.20-$5.30 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $105.09.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,813,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,569,362. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Duke Energy has a twelve month low of $83.76 and a twelve month high of $116.33. The stock has a market cap of $72.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.40.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total transaction of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Duke Energy news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 700 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.93, for a total value of $76,951.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,481,143.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,819 shares of company stock worth $844,253 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duke Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DUK. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,151,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,538,000 after buying an additional 645,882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,647,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $853,961,000 after purchasing an additional 318,102 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,826,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,602,000 after purchasing an additional 184,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,330,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $818,493,000 after purchasing an additional 180,823 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1,250.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 183,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,498,000 after purchasing an additional 169,982 shares during the period. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

