Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12. Dun & Bradstreet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.10-$1.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $18.22.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Up 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE DNB traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,630,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,624,362. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -161.75, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.78. Dun & Bradstreet has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $20.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

Dun & Bradstreet ( NYSE:DNB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.92 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 1.65%. Dun & Bradstreet’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dun & Bradstreet

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNB. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 57.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 287.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet by 5,483.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc provides business decisioning data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision making; D&B Small Business, a suite of powerful tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and InfoTorg, an online SaaS application.

