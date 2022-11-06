DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.45-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.40 billion-$14.54 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.56 billion. DXC Technology also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DXC traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,519,200. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $22.65 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.07). DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered shares of DXC Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.55.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 27,781 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 432.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 13,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 66,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 10,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

