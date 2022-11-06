dYdX Trading Up 6.6% Over Last Week (DYDX)

dYdX (DYDX) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One dYdX token can now be bought for $1.82 or 0.00008586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, dYdX has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. dYdX has a market capitalization of $101.31 million and $120.93 million worth of dYdX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

dYdX Token Profile

dYdX launched on August 3rd, 2021. dYdX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,679,060 tokens. dYdX’s official Twitter account is @dydx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for dYdX is https://reddit.com/r/dydxprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for dYdX is dydx.community. dYdX’s official message board is forums.dydx.community.

dYdX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dYdX is building an open platform for advanced cryptofinancial products, powered by the Ethereum blockchain.A “powerful and professional exchange for trading cryptoassets where users can truly own their trades and, eventually, the exchange itself.”dYdX (DYDX) is the exchange ERC20 token.”

