Dynacor Group Inc. (DNG) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 8th

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 8th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th.

Dynacor Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DNG opened at C$2.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$106.19 million and a PE ratio of 5.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynacor Group has a 12-month low of C$2.51 and a 12-month high of C$3.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.99.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$68.85 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynacor Group will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

