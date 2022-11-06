Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 53.26% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DYN. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Dyne Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

Dyne Therapeutics Stock Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $10.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.07. Dyne Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.30 and a 52-week high of $16.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dyne Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DYN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.22). On average, equities research analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 14,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.37, for a total transaction of $189,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,809.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joshua T. Brumm sold 195,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $2,439,668.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,549,602.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dyne Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 59.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 2,368.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 9,760 shares during the period. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

