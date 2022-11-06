EAC Trading 29.4% Lower This Week (EAC)

EAC (EAC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. EAC has a market cap of $164.32 million and approximately $28,492.00 worth of EAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EAC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002586 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, EAC has traded down 29.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EAC alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.96 or 0.00330230 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00019579 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001294 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00019007 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC Profile

EAC (CRYPTO:EAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2021. EAC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. EAC’s official website is eacplatform.io. EAC’s official Twitter account is @eacplatform.

Buying and Selling EAC

According to CryptoCompare, “EAC (EAC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. EAC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of EAC is 0.54405868 USD and is down -0.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $22,145.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://eacplatform.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EAC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EAC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.