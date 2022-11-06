Eaton (NYSE:ETN) PT Raised to $176.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ETN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Eaton from $192.00 to $173.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Eaton Stock Performance

NYSE:ETN opened at $158.69 on Wednesday. Eaton has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $140.76 and a 200 day moving average of $139.83. The company has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.64%.

In other news, insider Daniel Roy Hopgood sold 1,500 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.70, for a total transaction of $227,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,858.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.9% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 130,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,863,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

