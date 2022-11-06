eCash (XEC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $12.70 Million

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. During the last week, eCash has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One eCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. eCash has a total market cap of $749.34 million and approximately $12.70 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,241.09 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.38 or 0.00580843 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00229136 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00070099 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000754 BTC.
- Wibcoin (WBBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
eCash Profile
eCash (XEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 1st, 2021. eCash’s total supply is 18,899,704,673,313 coins and its circulating supply is 19,217,673,423,303 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @ecashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for eCash is e.cash. The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
eCash Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eCash using one of the exchanges listed above.
