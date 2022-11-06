Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $135.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $165.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ECL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Ecolab from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $184.41.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $134.75 on Wednesday. Ecolab has a 12-month low of $131.04 and a 12-month high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $38.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.34.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ecolab

In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 66,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $174.76 per share, with a total value of $11,608,782.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 31,080,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,713,637.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 37,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $172.29 per share, for a total transaction of $6,418,663.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,164,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,369,270,025.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 62.1% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1,406.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.