Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 2,520 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 87,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,775 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Airbnb by 1,578.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 426,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 401,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.44.
NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $96.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.
