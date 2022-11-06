Edge Capital Group LLC Buys 2,520 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Airbnb by 1.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 87,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 80,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,167,000 after acquiring an additional 45,775 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $250,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Airbnb by 1,578.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 426,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,986,000 after acquiring an additional 401,021 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. 39.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Argus began coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.44.

In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $263,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 238,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,157,360.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.21, for a total value of $1,317,311.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,383,330.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 841,892 shares of company stock worth $99,989,627 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $96.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.39 and its 200-day moving average is $114.25. The stock has a market cap of $62.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

