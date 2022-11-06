Edge Capital Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,185 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% in the first quarter. Mader & Shannon Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,122 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 4.5% in the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.6% during the first quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,889 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $91.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.49. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $167.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The company had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMAT shares. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Applied Materials from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. New Street Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $347.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Applied Materials from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

