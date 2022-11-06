Edge Capital Group LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPU. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel now owns 50,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 132.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 22.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 343,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,350,000 after purchasing an additional 62,541 shares during the period.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VPU opened at $146.23 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $131.72 and a 1-year high of $169.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.86.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

