Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $234,000 in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 7,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 40.0% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 68.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 207.1% in the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Trading Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ ESGE opened at $28.72 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a one year low of $26.57 and a one year high of $42.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.36.

