Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $249,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $606,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of BATS:EFG opened at $77.63 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

