Edge Capital Group LLC Invests $290,000 in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the first quarter valued at about $418,452,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 79.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,490,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,030 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.9% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 6,019,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,564,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,925 shares in the last quarter. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:NTR opened at $73.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.81 and a 200-day moving average of $88.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $65.84 and a 52 week high of $117.25.

Nutrien Dividend Announcement

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.90 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 30.01%. Analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 15.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $124.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $106.00.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.