Edge Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,234,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,699,137,000 after acquiring an additional 210,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,140,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,605,808,000 after purchasing an additional 456,834 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,394,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,587,186,000 after purchasing an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 6,056,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,322 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,715,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $472,778,000 after buying an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRSK. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.36.

In related news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Verisk Analytics news, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Therese M. Vaughan sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.22, for a total transaction of $125,309.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,204,170.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VRSK opened at $166.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.05 and a 12-month high of $231.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.40.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 37.62% and a net margin of 34.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

