Edge Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 877 The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Hershey by 2,693.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,094,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,559 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 21,654.4% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,030,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,759,000 after buying an additional 1,026,203 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Hershey by 40.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 65.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,477,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,117,000 after acquiring an additional 584,624 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Hershey by 136.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 567,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,034,000 after purchasing an additional 327,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total transaction of $3,161,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $3,161,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,555 shares in the company, valued at $37,839,332.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Price Performance

NYSE HSY opened at $229.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $226.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.12. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $173.12 and a 12-month high of $241.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.95 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.64.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

