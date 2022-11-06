Edge Capital Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Edge Capital Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,828 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 116.8% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 167.3% during the 1st quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 294 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $69.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.00. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $169.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $30.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.15 billion. On average, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.46.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.