Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 2,500 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Edge Capital Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 198.7% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF stock opened at $177.55 on Friday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.01 and a fifty-two week high of $223.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $172.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.02.

