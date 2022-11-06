Edge Capital Group LLC Sells 325 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Edge Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 225,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,758,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 238.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.3% during the first quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 1,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 238,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $438.93 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $398.11 and a 12 month high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $429.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $439.52.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

