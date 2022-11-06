Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.83

Posted by on Nov 6th, 2022

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $2.31. Educational Development shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 3,799 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDUC shares. TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUCGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.