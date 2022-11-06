Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.83

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $2.31. Educational Development shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 3,799 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDUC shares. TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Educational Development Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.
Institutional Trading of Educational Development
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Educational Development Company Profile
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Educational Development (EDUC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Educational Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Educational Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.