Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.83

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.83 and traded as low as $2.31. Educational Development shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 3,799 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDUC shares. TheStreet lowered Educational Development from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Educational Development in a research report on Saturday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Educational Development Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $20.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.80.

Institutional Trading of Educational Development

Educational Development ( NASDAQ:EDUC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Educational Development had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 2.00%. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDUC. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Educational Development by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the first quarter valued at $367,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Educational Development during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 23.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Educational Development Company Profile

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, Publishing and Usborne Books & More (UBAM). The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

Further Reading

