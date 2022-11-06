Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Cut to $73.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $73.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on EW. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.28.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.2 %

EW stock opened at $68.54 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.62. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $67.37 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $42.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $16,481,153.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.74, for a total value of $2,081,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,481,153.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,800 shares of company stock worth $7,494,933 over the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 128,314.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 582,089,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,369,096,000 after acquiring an additional 581,636,429 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 16.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,861,392 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $842,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,420 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 305.3% during the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,875,000 after purchasing an additional 917,906 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,381,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $511,685,000 after purchasing an additional 860,313 shares during the period. Finally, Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $64,737,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.