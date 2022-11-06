Efinity Token (EFI) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 6th. Efinity Token has a total market capitalization of $64.55 million and $1.38 million worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Efinity Token has traded 2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003174 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000290 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000360 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.63 or 0.00601180 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,647.94 or 0.31314469 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000310 BTC.

About Efinity Token

Efinity Token’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 563,913,421 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Efinity Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network's priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates."

