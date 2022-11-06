Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 21,513.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,446 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,282 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,758,246,000 after acquiring an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after buying an additional 1,859,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,078,541 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,401,546,000 after buying an additional 409,382 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.3% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,335,855 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $675,103,000 after purchasing an additional 122,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,313,726 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $545,729,000 after buying an additional 107,266 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.76.

In other news, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $189,435.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,687,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $101,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,905.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total transaction of $189,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,668. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 65,432 shares of company stock worth $8,434,946. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $129.76 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.24 and a twelve month high of $146.59. The stock has a market cap of $36.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

