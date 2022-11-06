Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $28.95- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $28.85. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $7.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $526.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,109,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,086,494. The firm has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Elevance Health has a twelve month low of $392.40 and a twelve month high of $549.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $487.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $487.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.10 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $39.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.07 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 29.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a $1.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.09%.

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Elevance Health from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $535.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Elevance Health to $577.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elevance Health currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $575.79.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 102.9% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevance Health by 29.4% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Elevance Health by 55.1% during the first quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new position in Elevance Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elevance Health Inc operates as a health benefits company. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives. It serves approximately 118 million people through a portfolio of medical, digital, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, and care solutions.

