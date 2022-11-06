ELIS Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.00 (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One ELIS token can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001543 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ELIS has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $65.79 million and $4.00 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ELIS alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,316.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00007881 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00019309 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00038545 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00050170 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000404 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00022612 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004634 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ELIS Profile

ELIS is a token. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. ELIS’s official website is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ELIS

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.32892756 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.