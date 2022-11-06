Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.87-$0.89 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Elme Communities Stock Performance

NYSE ELME traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 360,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Elme Communities has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $26.79.

Elme Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Elme Communities’s payout ratio is currently -174.36%.

About Elme Communities

Elme Communities owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

