EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) PT Raised to $160.00 at KeyCorp

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $135.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for EMCOR Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.37 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.41 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on EMCOR Group to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.75.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EME opened at $144.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EMCOR Group has a 1 year low of $95.64 and a 1 year high of $145.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EMCOR Group

In other EMCOR Group news, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total transaction of $707,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,176.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,102,471.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.59, for a total value of $707,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,369 shares in the company, valued at $3,875,176.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,533,775 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EME. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 20.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176,996 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,183,000 after purchasing an additional 203,381 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 264.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 205,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 149,250 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at about $14,953,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 232.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 116,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the third quarter valued at about $13,224,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

See Also

