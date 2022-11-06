Employees Retirement System of Texas Acquires 10,000 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 1,000.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 4,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total value of $118,714.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,621,268.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,648 shares of company stock worth $933,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VRSK shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $201.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $184.00 to $173.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.36.

VRSK opened at $166.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.40. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $156.05 and a 52-week high of $231.57.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 34.12% and a return on equity of 37.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.25%.

Verisk Analytics Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

